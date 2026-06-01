Jacob Gonzalez Called up to the Major Leagues

Published on June 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Former Winston-Salem Dash infielder Jacob Gonzalez has received his first Major League promotion, as the Chicago White Sox selected his contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday. Gonzalez becomes the latest Dash alumnus to reach the Major Leagues, joining Rikuu Nishida, Noah Schultz, and Sam Antonacci who all received call-ups earlier this year.

Selected by the White Sox with the 15th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Mississippi, Gonzalez quickly established himself as one of the organization's top prospects. He appeared in 43 games with the Dash during the 2024 season, helping anchor Winston-Salem's infield while continuing his rapid ascent through the White Sox farm system.

After earning promotions to Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte, Gonzalez put together a breakout 2026 campaign with the Knights. The 23-year-old entered the weekend batting above .300 while emerging as one of the International League's premier power threats. Gonzalez recently homered three times in a doubleheader for Charlotte and was named the White Sox Minor League Player of the Week earlier this month.

A decorated collegiate player at Ole Miss, Gonzalez was a two-time All-American and helped lead the Rebels to the 2022 national championship. Since entering professional baseball, he has consistently demonstrated the advanced approach, defensive versatility, and offensive production that made him one of the most accomplished players in college baseball.

Gonzalez's promotion continues the Winston-Salem-to-Chicago pipeline that has become a hallmark of the White Sox player development system. His Major League debut marks another milestone for both the organization and a player whose talent and work ethic have been evident throughout his professional career.

The Winston-Salem Dash congratulate Jacob on reaching the Major Leagues and wish him continued success with the Chicago White Sox.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 1, 2026

Jacob Gonzalez Called up to the Major Leagues - Winston-Salem Dash

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