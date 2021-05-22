Jackson's Three-Run Blast Fuels Ducks Exhibition Win

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Long Island Black Sox 6-1 on Saturday afternoon in a spring training game at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks took the lead in the third inning on back-to-back two-out doubles by Juan De La Cruz and Johnni Turbo. The Black Sox tied the game in the fourth on a run-scoring fielder's choice off the bat of Tom Columbo.

Ryan Jackson put the Ducks back in front in the bottom of the fourth with a three-run home run to left field, his second longball of spring training. Two more runs in the sixth accounted for the remainder of the scoring. Jesse Berardi walked and scored on an error, and Steve Lombardozzi lifted a sacrifice fly to right field.

Akeel Morris started on the mound for the Ducks and tossed three perfect innings, striking out two batters. Chris Reed allowed a run in two innings of relief, while Johnny Hellweg, Michael Tonkin, Jose Cuas and Ryan Horstman each worked a scoreless inning. Tonkin struck out two in the seventh, while Horstman struck out the side in the ninth.

Turbo finished with three hits in the game, while De La Cruz added two hits, a walk and two runs.

The Ducks and Black Sox return to action at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Monday afternoon for their third exhibition game. First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m. All Ducks spring training games in 2021 will be played behind closed doors.

The Ducks begin the 2021 regular season on Friday, May 28, against the Lexington Legends. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Wearable Replica Championship Rings, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks home games, are available by calling (631) 940-TIXX or.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

