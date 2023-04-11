Jackson Chourio's Two Home Run Game Leads Shuckers to Walk-Off Win

BILOXI, MS - Led by Jackson Chourio's first career multi-home run game, including a walk-off two-run shot to center, the Biloxi Shuckers (3-1) defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (1-3) 7-6 in 10 innings in the home opener on Tuesday night at MGM Park. The home runs marked Chourio's first at the Double-A level, leading the Shuckers to their first walk-off win in a home opener since 2015.

Shuckers starter Justin Jarvis dominated in his season debut, striking out eight over six shutout innings. He retired the first 13 batters before allowing a base hit in the fifth, the longest streak by a Shuckers starter this year.

The offense for Biloxi started in the second with an error and a single from Ethan Murray to bring home two. The Shuckers would score two more in the fifth on a two-run shot to right from Chourio, his first in Double-A.

Pensacola battled back over the final three innings after they trailed 4-0. They scored four in the seventh off a solo home run from Paul McIntosh, a two-RBI triple from Griffin Conine and an error. The Shuckers retook the lead in the bottom half of the inning after Isaac Collins bounced a ball into left for a base hit that scored pinch runner Noah Campbell.

With two outs in the ninth, the Blue Wahoos tied it back up off an error, but Zavier Warren nabbed the go-ahead run at the plate with a throw from short right field. Pensacola took the lead for the first time in the 10th inning after a sacrifice fly from Troy Johnston scored placed runner Joe Rizzo from third to make it 6-5.

Chourio played hero in the bottom half of the inning after a popout into left kept the tying run on second with one out. He exploded on a high fastball and sent it over the wall in center for a walk-off two-run home run.

Shuckers reliever T.J. Shook (1-0) took the win while Cristian Charle (0-1) drew the loss for the Blue Wahoos. Both teams will meet for game two of the series on Wednesday night at MGM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35.

