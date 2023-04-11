Former First-Rounder Beau Burrows Joins M-Braves Rotation, Pearson, Munoz Promoted to AAA

April 11, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves announced on Tuesday that RHP Roddery Muñoz and OF Jacob Pearson was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett. In a corresponding move, former first-round pick RHP Beau Burrows and C Wiston Cerrato were transferred to Mississippi from the FCL Braves roster.

Burrows, 26, was signed as a minor league free agent by the Braves on February 23. Originally drafted by Detroit in the first round (22nd overall), the Weatherford, TX native made his major league debut in 2020 for the Tigers. Over 11 big league appearances, he is 0-1 with a 10.70 ERA with 11 walks and 11 strikeouts.

He made one MLB appearance for Detroit in 2021, and was designated for assignment on June 15, was claimed off waivers by Minnesota. He made five major league appearances for Minnesota, and spent the rest of the time with Triple-A St. Paul.

Burrows spent the 2022 season in the Dodgers organization and was a member of the 40-man roster. He made 31 appearances, and 16 starts, for Triple-A Oklahoma City and went 8-6 with a 7.62 ERA over 100.1 innings. The right-hander is slated to make his organizational debut for Mississippi on Wednesday in Chattanooga.

Pearson, 24, appeared in 84 games for Mississippi over two seasons, batting .149 with four home runs and 26 RBI. The West Monroe, LA native was originally a third-round selection of the LA Angels in 2017.

Muñoz, 22, The Atlanta Braves #21 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, earns the promotion to Triple-A after just four starts at the Double-A level. The Opening Night starter for Mississippi went 4.0 innings, allowing three runs, with three walks, and four strikeouts.

The M-Braves begin their first road series of 2023 on Tuesday night at Chattanooga, with the first pitch at 6:15 pm CT. Fans can listen to the game live on the new home of the M-Braves, 102.1 The Box.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.