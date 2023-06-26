Jackson Chourio, Jeferson Quero Selected to the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

BILOXI, MS - Milwaukee Brewers' top prospect, Jackson Chourio, and third-ranked Brewers' prospect, Jeferson Quero, were both selected for the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on Monday night, set to be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, July 8 as part of MLB All-Star Week. The pair are the ninth and 10th Shuckers' players to be selected for the event and continues a streak that's seen at least one Shuckers player represent the Brewers at the event in every year of the franchise's history, since 2015.

Chourio, who was also selected to play in the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles, became the third teenager between Double-A and Triple-A with at least 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season since 2005. He recorded his 10th home run and 20th stolen base during this past week's series against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Through 64 games with Biloxi, Chourio is hitting .252, leads the team with 46 RBI and is tied for the team lead with 10 home runs. The outfielder is currently the third-ranked prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

Behind the plate, Quero has been a star for the Shuckers, leading the Southern League with a 38% caught-stealing percentage. The 20-year-old is also tied for the team lead with 10 home runs. Quero has also been a star for Biloxi at the plate in June, owning a .408 on-base percentage over 16 games. The catcher is currently the 66th-best overall prospect according to Baseball America.

The pair is set to join fellow Brewers' selection and Top-100 prospect, Jacob Misirowski, at the event. Milwaukee joins the Boston Red Sox as the only teams with three players selected. This year marks the first time since 2018, when Keston Hiura and Luis Ortiz were selected, that the Shuckers have had two representatives at the event.

