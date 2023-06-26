Philip, Blewett Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves, in partnership with Farm Bureau, announced that infielder Beau Philip and starting pitcher Scott Blewett have been named the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

The 24-year-old Philip reached base 11 times this past week, slashing .333/.545/.600 in six games against Birmingham. The infielder collected five hits and six walks with a home run, a double and two RBI. Philip hit a solo homer to the left-field bullpen in Sunday's series finale.

In 54 games for the M-Braves, Philip is hitting .218 with a .333 OBP, four home runs, six doubles and 17 RBI. This is Philip's first season in Double-A.

Atlanta drafted Philip in the second round at 60th overall in the 2019 MLB Draft from Oregon State. Philip is a native of Sacramento, California.

The 27-year-old Blewett pitched six shutout innings on Wednesday against Birmingham. The right-hander allowed four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in his third win of the season.

Blewett is 3-3 with a 3.95 ERA in 11 starts this season. He has 23 walks and 56 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings. Blewett is in his first season with Atlanta's organization.

Atlanta signed Blewett as a minor league free agent on March 29. Blewett was originally drafted in the second round at 56th overall by Kansas City in the 2014 MLB Draft. Blewett is a native of Syracuse, New York.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a six-game home series against the Montgomery Biscuits from July 4-9. For tickets and a full list of promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

