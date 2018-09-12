Jackson Charges Back against Shuckers to Even Championship Series

September 12, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





JACKSON, TN - After falling down three runs in the first, the Jackson Generals (1-1) held the Biloxi Shuckers (1-1) off the board the rest of the night in a 7-3 win on Wednesday night at the Ballpark at Jackson. With the Southern League Championship Series even at a game apiece, the series now shifts back to Biloxi for the final three games.

The Shuckers did all of their damage in the first thanks to an erratic night from RHP Jon Duplantier. The Generals righty walked the first three batters before Keston Hiura ripped an RBI single up the middle, giving the Shuckers a 1-0 lead. Lucas Erceg followed with a walk to force in a run, and a double play ball by Blake Allemand plated another run to give Biloxi a 3-0 advantage. Duplantier did not make it out of the first inning in his start. RHP Ryan Atkinson (W, 1-0) stabilized the game for the Generals, retiring all ten batters he faced in his 3.1 innings of work.

Jackson scored a singular run in each of the first two innings, drawing within a run at 3-2. RHP Zack Brown (L, 0-1) battled into the third but allowed a double to Domingo Leyba and hit Marty Herum with a pitch, putting two on for Jay Gonzalez, who delivered a bouncing single to knot the game at three. Dominic Miroglio put Jackson in front for good with a two-RBI single to left, ending the night for Brown.

Biloxi put together their best chance to tie the game in the sixth against LHP Miguel Aguilar (H, 1) but ran into the final out. Erceg singled with one out and moved to second on a hit by pitch of Allemand. Weston Wilson cranked a deep fly ball to left that was hauled in by Kevin Medrano, who threw it back into the infield and doubled up Erceg, ending the Shuckers threat.

The Generals put the game out of reach in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a two-out, two-RBI single by Rudy Flores, giving Jackson their final margin of 7-3.

With the series now square at 1-1, the Shuckers enjoy an off day on Thursday before Game Three on Friday night at MGM Park at 6:35 PM CT. Biloxi is scheduled to send RHP Thomas Jankins (0-1, 3.00) to the mound against Generals' RHP Justin Donatella (1-0, 0.00). The game can viewed on MiLB.TV or be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App.

Playoff tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday can be purchased at the MGM Park box office or over the phone through Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Group outings are also available and can be reserved by calling 228-233-3465 or visiting www.biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.