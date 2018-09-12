Lookouts VP Andrew Zito Named Southern League's Most Outstanding Employee

September 12, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Southern League has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts Vice President Andrew Zito, has been named its Outstanding Employee of the Year, as voted upon by the league's general managers. Zito is the first employee from Chattanooga to receive this award.

"Andrew has been with this organization for over seven years and has made a lasting impact on the Chattanooga community," said Lookouts President Rich Mozingo. "It is great to see him get recognized for his hard work. We couldn't be prouder."

In 2012, Zito was hired as a part of the Lookouts inaugural internship class. As the Lookouts Food and Beverage Intern, the Fort Myers native assisted in the day-to-day operations of the Lookouts concessions. After the season Zito was brought on full time as a Lookouts Group Sales Manager. Prior the 2018 campaign, Zito was named the Lookouts Vice President after serving as the team's Director of Group Sales for two years.

This year he oversaw a sales team that posted its highest grossing year in team history. The team also had a record year in terms of suite sales and had their highest average attendance since 2015.

"I am thankful and honored to be recognized for this award," Zito said. "A lot goes into a baseball season and I wouldn't be receiving this award if it weren't for our incredible Front Office team. We accomplished a lot in 2018 and I am unbelievably proud of our staff."

In addition to being the Lookouts Vice President, Zito is also very active in the Chattanooga Community. This year he served as the President of the North Chattanooga Council of the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce. The NCCC was recognized earlier this month as the 2018 Chattanooga Chamber of the year. Zito is also the chair of the United Way Emerging Leaders.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 12, 2018

Lookouts VP Andrew Zito Named Southern League's Most Outstanding Employee - Chattanooga Lookouts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.