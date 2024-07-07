Jacks Win On The Road Against Northern Colorado Hailstorm, 1-0

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Charlotte Independence earned a physical road win against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC on Saturday evening at Future Legends Complex. The Jacks return to play against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Tuesday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. at CHI Memorial Stadium. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Both teams played at a slower tempo for most of the first 30 minutes of the match. Each team challenged the opposing goalkeepers around the 36th minute, but otherwise, the offensive production was limited overall.

Halftime: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC 0, Charlotte Independence 0.

A shot off the post by Northern Colorado in the 50th minute and subsequent action to clear the ball forced #1 Austin Pack to leave the pitch due to injury after numerous attempts to remain in the game.

In the 55th minute, goalkeeper #28 Matt Levy started a quick break for the Jacks with a throw to #17 Clay Dimick on the right wing. After a pass from Dimick, #8 Joel Johnson sent a long ball into the penalty area where #9 Kharlton Belmar centered the ball with a header. A Hailstorm defender tried to head the ball back to the goalkeeper and nearly sent it into the back of the net, but it trickled out for a corner kick.

Another promising attack for the Independence started from the back with a long dribble by #7 Rayan Djedje in the 61st minute. His pass to Belmar in the penalty area was then crossed to #29 J.C. Obregón Jr., but Northern Colorado cleared it away from danger.

The Jacks suddenly took the lead off a direct free kick in the 68th minute. #14 Luis Alvarez swung in a well-placed ball from the middle third of the pitch directly to the head of Obregón Jr. who beat the Hailstorm goalkeeper at the near post.

Levy made multiple crucial saves as Northern Colorado pushed to find an equalizer. The Jacks weathered the storm on defense as the hosts held 67.9% possession during the final 15 minutes of the match.

Fulltime: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC 0, Charlotte Independence 1.

IN THE NUMBERS:

#28 Matt Levy made his professional debut, entering as a substitute in the second half.

This was the first road win against Northern Colorado Hailstorm for the Independence all-time.

The Independence attempted seven shots in this game, the lowest total in a single match for the Jacks in USL League One this season.

Charlotte ended the Hailstorm's 10-match unbeaten streak with the 1-0 win.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries

On how the team managed the game

"I was really happy. This is obviously a very hard place to play. I thought we came into the game with a good mentality and felt really comfortable with the first half."

On holding on to the win

"The goal was obviously good fortune for us a little bit, but after the goal, we did a great job of grinding the game out, defending really stoutly, working hard, and managing it.

On Matt Levy making his professional debut

"Credit to Matt for his debut game. He was extremely composed, handled all the plays very cleanly, and showed a lot of poise and confidence coming in for his debut."

#28 Matt Levy

On preparing for his debut moment

"Honestly it was just another day in the office. My faith is extremely important to me and putting trust in God gives me the confidence to play and enjoy every moment of the game, so there are no nerves if my name is called. Faith and preparation allow me to be ready at any moment."

On his performance in the match

"I need to thank Jesus for the ability to play the game I love. When I came in, I had to be locked in from the very beginning because there was still a lot of time on the clock. I didn't have time to let my mind wander. The clean sheet and win was the product of a collective team performance, and I'm extremely grateful for how the guys encouraged me in the game. It couldn't have been a better result for the club heading into the break."

#17 Clay Dimick

On attacking from the backline

"One of our strengths as a team is our ability to make runs from deep, whether that be our fullbacks or midfielders. There were effective moments of that during the game for sure."

On what this win means to the team

"This is a huge win for the team. I couldn't be prouder of the fight and togetherness the team showed tonight!"

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE:

The Charlotte Independence travel to face Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Tuesday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. at CHI Memorial Stadium. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.

