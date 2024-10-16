Jacks Travel to East Side for Two Games against USNTDP-U17's

MUSKEGON, MI - The first matchup of the new season between the Jacks and USA Hockey's NTDP comes in week 5 as the Jacks visit USA Hockey Arena for a pair of games against the Under-17 Team. A year ago the Jacks went a perfect 4-0 against the '17s, outscoring them 21-11. So far, this season has brough slow starts for both teams. The Jacks picked up their second win of the season last Saturday on the road in Des Moines while the NTDP has split each of its first three weekend series. Friday night will be the 2024-2025 USHL home opener for the 17's at USA Hockey Arena.

The Match up

This is the first time the Lumberjacks will see the NTDP 2008 born Under-17 team. in their first year of junior hockey the '17s have been busy with eight games between the USHL and NAHL (Tier II). In NAHL preseason action thy took on the New Mexico Ice Wolves and Johnstown Tomahawks where they went 2-1 before heading to the NAHL showcase in Blaine, MN where they picked up a 1-2 record with losses at the hands of the Minot Minotauros and Minnesota Wilderness, and a win over the Shreveport Mudbugs. In USHL action the '17s are 1-1 with a weekend split last time out against the Sioux City Musketeers.

On the other side of the ice, the Lumberjacks haven't had a bad start to the season, but it hasn't been good either. After going 0-1-1 at the Fall Classic the Jacks have continued to skate in close games with 5 out of their first 7 games being decided by one goal. Three of which needing overtime or a shootout. With that said the Jacks do have 7 points through 7 games and sit middle of the pack of the Eastern Conference.

About Last Weekend

Both teams were on the road in Iowa last weekend. The Jacks took a tour around western Iowa with stops in Waterloo and Des Moines while the 17's took on the Musketeers in Sioux City. Both teams lost on Friday and won on Saturday.

For Muskegon it was a blow out 6-2 loss at the hands of the Black Hawks on Friday night. David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) opened the scoring against his former team and the game was close through the first 30 minutes, but a 3-goal third period gave the Hawks the win. Over at the Tyson Events Center the '17s also lost in blowout fashion 7-2 to the Musketeers.

On Saturday night the Jacks won a close one 4-3 over the Buccaneers. Former Buc Davis Borozinskis (Liepaja, LAT) tied the game in the second period before Rudolfs Berzkalns (Cesis, LAT) scored the game winner with his first career goal in the USHL in the third. It was a close one for the '17s as well with a 5-4 win. JP Hurbert found the back of the net twice while Michael Berchild added a goal and assist of his own.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT: LUKA RADIVOJEVIC

The second addition of October to the Lumberjacks roster is Luka Radivojevic (Slovakia) a 2007 birth year defenseman. One of the top ranked international skaters for the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft, Radivojevic is a consensus first round draft pick with rankings within the 20's and as high as #12 (FCHockey & Draft Prospects Hockey, via EliteProspects.com).

What makes his game so attractive is his offensive capabilities. Martin Jansson, a writer at the Daily Faceoff wrote "He has now emerged as one of the most exciting defenseman of the 2025 draft." in an article from January during the 2024 World Junior Championships.

Radivojevic was the youngest skater in the tournament and recorded two points (1g, 1a) in five games as a member of the Slovakian National Team. During the Under-18 Championships he upped that number to six points (6a) in six games.

Over the past four seasons Radivojevic has played in Sweden within the Orebro organization at the U16, J18, and J20 levels. While he has primarily played at the J20 level the past two years he has mixed in nine games in the SHL, one of the top professional leagues in Europe.

Lumberjacks President Steve Lowe spoke about the excitement within the Lumberjacks organization on Radivojevic's arrival in Muskegon. "He is an elite talent and we're super excited to work with him to achieve his goals".

He is expected to make his USHL debut with the Lumberjacks this weekend at USA Hockey Arena as the Jacks take on the USA Hockey NTDP Under-17 Team. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm ET both Friday and Saturday night.

LUMBERJACKS IN THE NHL

This season six Lumberjacks alumni were named to opening night rosters in the NHL. The list features some familiar faces while one Jacks alum cracked the opening night roster for the first time in his career.

Of the six to start the year in the NHL five of them are every day players within their lineup. Andrei Svechnikov (2016-17) begins his 7th season in the NHL and leads all Jacks alumni with 406 games played heading into the 2024-25 season.

Joey Daccord (2015-16) has earned the starting role in Seattle after a solid season last year with the Kraken. Daccord is reunited with Grand Haven local and new head coach of the Kraken, Dan Bylsma after the pair led the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds to an appearance in the Calder Cup Final in 2022-2023.

North of the border a pair of Lumberjacks continue lengthy NHL careers. Conor Garland (2012-13) kicks off his 7th year in Vancouver with the Canucks while Ryan Lomberg (2011-12) is also entering his 7th season, but is back with the Calgary Flames after four seasons with the Florida Panthers where he won the Stanley Cup last season.

Defenseman Nick Seeler (2011-12) has played the most NHL seasons out of all Jacks alumni now in year number eight. 2024-25 marks his fourth season with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Danil Gushcin (2018-21) has played in six NHL games, but for the first time in his career will suit up on opening night for the San Jose Sharks.

Over the Airwaves

Games at USA Hockey can be watched by visiting usahockeytv.com. Fans are joined by Voice of the Program, Pete Krupsky for the free video stream. The free radio feed of the game is still available with Voice of the Jacks, Ezra Gennello on the Lumberjacks Hockey Network on Mixlr.

Upcoming Games

Fri. October 18 | 7:00 pm ET | at USNTDP Under-17s

Sat. October 19 | 7:00 pm ET | at USNTDP Under-17s

Fri. October 25 | 7:00 pm ET | vs Chicago Steel

Sat. October 26 | 6:00 pm ET | vs Chicago Steel

