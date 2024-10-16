Lumberjacks Announce Roster Moves: Add Ivan Ryabkin and Trade Jake Merens

MUSKEGON, MI - Wednesday morning the Muskegon Lumberjacks announced a pair of roster moves including the addition of Ivan Ryabkin, a 2007 birth year forward from Balakovo, RUS. To make room for Ryabkin on the roster the Jacks have traded forward Jake Merens to the Sioux Falls Stampede.

A projected top 10 selection in the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft, Ryabkin comes to Muskegon after spending the previous three seasons in the Dynamo Moskva organization with games played at the U16, U17, U18, MHL, and KHL levels.

"We are excited about the opportunity to add Ivan to our program." Said Lumberjacks President Steve Lowe. He continued "We expect Ivan to be here in the next couple of weeks after he competes for Team Russia at the end of the month. We still have several steps to go in order for Ivan to wear a Lumberjack uniform, but it does look promising.

Ryabkin brings with him lots of hype surrounding his game as he enters his draft eligible season. He is projected as high as the #4 (Daily Faceoff/FloHockey, Chris Peters) for the upcoming NHL Draft this summer.

What makes his game so attractive is his ability to produce quality scoring chances at an elite level. "Ivan is an extremely elite talent, and we will work diligently to make him a Lumberjack" finished Lowe.

In a corresponding move the Lumberjacks have traded Jake Merens to the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Muskegon Receives:

2025 Phase I 4th

2025 Phase II 7th

Sioux Falls Receives:

F, Jake Merens

2025 Phase I 5th

"We wish nothing but the best for Jake in Sioux Falls. He is a player that has been in our program for the last couple of years, and we owed it to Jake and his family for him to be a regular in a USHL lineup." Said Lowe.

Originally a Phase I draft pick of the Fargo Force in 2022 Merens was acquired by the Lumberjacks as an affiliate player during the 2022-2023 season. Last season was his first in junior hockey where he played the season with the Janesville Jets of the NAHL.

"He has earned the right to be an everyday player in the USHL" Lowe continued. "As I've always stated we will always do what's best for players and not necessarily for the program itself."

"We wish Jake the best of luck and thank him for being a great person and member of the Lumberjacks family for the past couple of years." Lowe finished.

