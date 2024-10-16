Musketeers Split Weekend with USA Hockey

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers continued their strong play to open the season earning a weekend split with the United States National Team Development Program U17's this past weekend. Coming away victorious on Friday night 7-2, and falling just shy of a sweep on Saturday 5-4.

Musketeers forward, Giacomo Martino, did most of the heavy lifting in Friday's victory scoring a pair of goals and collecting an assist. In total Martino ended the weekend with five points in two games to take home the USHL Forward of the Week honors.

In the 7-2 victory the Musketeers also got goals from Kason Muscutt, Landen Gunderson, Easton Hewson, Jackson Crowder and Tate Pritchard.

In his first start between the pipes Bjorn Bronas kept the Unites States National Team at bay, stopping 18 of 20 shots to earn the win.

The USNTDP came back with a vengeance on Saturday. They answered every Musketeers goal in the first period until Nikita Klepov's third of the season 1t the 18:21 mark.

However the middle frame firmly belonged to the USNTDP where they outscored the Musketeers 3-0 and outshot them 14-6 to send Sioux City into the final period trailing 5-3.

Pritchard scored his sixth goal of the season at the 4:46 mark. The Minnesota State commit has now scored a goal in every single game this season.

Despite a flurry of opportunities for the Musketeers in the waning moments Sioux City could not find the equalizer and fell 5-4 to USA Hockey handing the Musketeers their first loss of the campaign.

The Musketeers sit at 5-1-0-0 and will take on the Green Bay Gamblers this upcoming weekend at the Tyson Events Center on Friday and Saturday. Friday's puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

