Jackals Take Series over Shikoku Island

The New Jersey Jackals defeated the Shikoku Island All Stars Sunday by a final of 15-6 to take the series from the All Stars from Japan.

The Jackals used an explosive Top of the eight (the Jackals were the road team this afternoon), in which they scored 11 runs on seven hits with the key hit coming on the bat of Emillio Guerrero who cleared the bases with a three RBI triple, giving the Jackals the lead. Guerrero later blew the doors off the game as he socked his second triple of the inning, this time plating two runs and extended the Jackals lead to 15-6.

New Jersey moves to 18-15 on the season, staying in second place and moving to just three games behind first place Sussex County following their loss to Rockland on Sunday.

Miura Kensuke got tagged three earned runs without recording an out, getting the loss. Lendy Castillo gets credit for the win for New Jersey as he was very impressive out of the bullpen going four innings only giving up two runs and striking out three.

New Jersey will return to action Tuesday June 25th as they take on the Ottawa Champions at RTGT Park in the Canadian capital city.

