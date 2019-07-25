Jackals Split Doubleheader with Sussex County

Sussex County has now won six straight against New Jersey as they defeated the Jackals in game one of a doubleheader, 5-2.

The Miners collected only three hits in the game and tallied all five of their runs in the first inning. Sussex County CF Brandon Downes went 1-for-2 with two RBIs while 3B Jarred Mederoscollected a hit and scored a run. Second baseman Trey Hair and LF Jose Brizuela also helped the Miners offense by drawing a pair of walks and plating a run.

Sussex County starting pitcher Frank Duncan tossed a complete game en route to the victory. The righty allowed two earned runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts. With the win, Duncan is now 7-3 on the season.

Designated hitter Isaac Weinrich had a 2-for-3 night with a run scored in the loss for the Jackals.

