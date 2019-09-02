Jackals' Butler Recognized as Pitcher of the Month

September 2, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release





Thornhill, Ontario - New Jersey Jackals RHP Brendan Butler is the Can-Am League's Pitcher of the Month for the month of August, as selected by PointStreak, the league's official statistician.

In five starts in August, Butler went 3-1 with a 1.52 ERA for the Jackals, throwing two seven-inning shutouts and limiting opposing hitters to a .187 batting average.

On August 9 against Sussex County, Butler limited first-place Sussex to four hits for the complete-game seven-inning victory, and did the same to Rockland on August 20. He was also superb August 2 against Ottawa, limiting the Champions to one earned run on three hits in seven innings of work, striking out seven, to earn the win.

On the season, the Queens, N.Y., native is 6-3 with a 3.55 ERA. His 93 strikeouts are a team high.

Butler, 26, is in his first season in independent baseball after spending four years in the Oakland Athletics' system, reaching as high as High-A. He was a 30th-round choice of the Athletics out of Dowling (N.Y.) College in the 2015 draft.

Can-Am League Pitchers of the Month

May: Eduard Reyes, New Jersey

June: Garrett Harris, Trois-Rivières

July: Phillippe Aumont, Ottawa

August: Brendan Butler, New Jersey

