NJ Jackals' INF/OF Conrad Gregor & RHP Brendan Butler Named Can-Am League Batter & Pitcher of the Month

September 2, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release





Thornhill, Ontario - New Jersey Jackals INF/OF Conrad Gregor and RHP Brendan Butler are the Can-Am League's Batter and Pitcher of the Month, respectively, for the month of August, as selected by PointStreak, the league's official statistician.

Appearing in all 28 of the Jackals' August games, Gregor hit .333 (30-for-90) with four home runs, 22 RBI, 20 stolen bases and a .512 on-base percentage as New Jersey went 15-13 and clinched third place in the league standings. He finished the month on a nine-game hitting streak, with multiple hits in seven of the nine games.

Currently second in the league with a .327 batting average, five triples and 49 stolen bases, Gregor broke the New Jersey franchise record for thefts, previously held by Chris Curran with 45 in 2013. The Carmel, Ind., native is also third in the Can-Am with 66 RBI and fourth with 104 hits on the season. He was named the league's postseason all-star third baseman on Saturday.

The 27-year-old is in his third season in the Can-Am League, having played with Rockland in 2018, where he was eighth in the league with a .300 batting average, and the Jackals in 2017. Gregor also spent six seasons in the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox organizations, reaching as high as Double-A. He was a fourth-round choice of the Astros in the 2013 draft out of Vanderbilt (Tenn.) University.

Meanwhile, in five starts in August, Butler went 3-1 with a 1.52 ERA for the Jackals, throwing two seven-inning shutouts and limiting opposing hitters to a .187 batting average.

On August 9 against Sussex County, Butler limited first-place Sussex to four hits for the complete-game seven-inning victory, and did the same to Rockland on August 20. He was also superb August 2 against Ottawa, limiting the Champions to one earned run on three hits in seven innings of work, striking out seven, to earn the win.

On the season, the Queens, N.Y., native is 6-3 with a 3.55 ERA. His 93 strikeouts are a team high.

Butler, 26, is in his first season in independent baseball after spending four years in the Oakland Athletics' system, reaching as high as High-A. He was a 30th-round choice of the Athletics out of Dowling (N.Y.) College in the 2015 draft.

Can-Am League 2019 Batters of the Month

May: 2B Trey Hair, Sussex County

June: OF Steve Brown, Ottawa

July: OF Raphaël Gladu, Trois-Rivières

August: IF/OF Conrad Gregor, New Jersey

Can-Am League 2019 Pitchers of the Month

May: Eduard Reyes, New Jersey

June: Garrett Harris, Trois-Rivières

July: Phillippe Aumont, Ottawa

August: Brendan Butler, New Jersey

