Can-Am League Game Recaps
September 2, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release
Ottawa 5, Quebec 4 - Box Score
Shortstop Michael Baca singled home RF Jiandido Tromp with the game winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as Ottawa defeated Quebec, 5-4, in the regular season finale.
The Champions pounded out 14 hits in the contest with four batters having multi-hit games. Tromp led the way going 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Baca had a three-hit outing along with an RBI while CF Trey Martin scored a run in a 2-for-4 day. Ottawa 3B Malik Collymore stole his 52nd base of the season which broke a league record for most stolen bases in a season.
Champions pitcher Austin Glorius tossed a scoreless inning of relief and notched the victory. The righty struck out one in the four batters he faced. With the win, Glorius finished the season with a record of 4-3.
For Quebec in the losing effort, SS Yordan Manduley went 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Trois-Rivieres 7, New Jersey 2 - Box Score
Trois-Rivieres jumped out to a 4-0 lead through two innings of play and would coast from there to a 7-2 win over New Jersey.
The Aigles had seven hits on the night, three of which were home runs. Trois-Rivieres 2B David Glaude led the charge going 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI. Aigles RF Alberth Martinez launched a blast in a 1-for-3 night while CF/RF Raphael Gladu added a two-run shot in the fifth inning.
Trois-Rivieres starting pitcher Kevin McNorton allowed an earned run over five innings of work and earned the victory. The University of Tampa product gave up a walk and four hits and fanned four batters. With the win, McNorton finished the regular season at 10-7.
Catcher Chase Smartt had a 2-for-3 day with two RBIs in the loss for the Jackals.
Rockland at Sussex County - Cancelled/Rain
The contest between Rockland and Sussex County was cancelled due to rain. Since it was the last game of the regular season, the game will not be made up.
