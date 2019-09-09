Jackals Advance to League Championship Series

New Jersey RF Demetrius Moorer scored the game winning run off a Trois-Rivieres error in the 10th inning as the Jackals defeated the Aigles in game five, 4-3. With the victory, New Jersey advanced to the Can-Am League Championship Series.

Moorer started things off in the top of the 10th with a base hit. The next batter, SS Santiago Chirino, came to the plate and sacrificed Moorer over to second base with one out. After 3B Conrad Gregor flew out to left field for the second out, LF Alfredo Marte stepped up the dish and hit a chopper to Trois-Rivieres 3B Taylor Brennan. Brennan had the ball go by him and that allowed Moorer to score from second base and give New Jersey the lead for good at 4-3.

Jackals CF David Harris went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI while 1B Isaac Wenrich drove in a pair of runs in a 1-for-4 day.

New Jersey pitcher Reece Karalus was terrific on the mound as he tossed four shutout innings of relief and earned the win. Karalus fanned nine of the 14 batters he faced.

For the Aigles in the losing effort, 1B Juan Kelly launched a solo home run and went 1-for-4.

