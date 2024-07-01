Jackalopes Get Bats on Track, Score Knockout Round Win

July 1, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Grand Junction Jackalopes enjoyed a power surge to avoid the sweep in a six-game series with the Rocky Mountain Vibes, as the Jacks crushed four home runs in regulation before Kelly Dugan hit two home runs in the Knockout Round to lift the Jackalopes to a 9-9 Knockout Round victory.

Dugan's second home run cleared the fence with just one second remaining in his allotted two minutes, providing a thrilling finish to the victory that snapped a five-game losing streak for Grand Junction. Dugan also homered during the game, along with Conrad Villafuerte, Ethan Smith and Austin Shumaker, who hit his first home run of the season.

The Jackalopes won despite a valiant Vibes comeback that turned what was a 9-4 Jacks lead after six innings into the 9-9 tie that forced the extra round. The win improves Grand Junction's record to 11-25 ahead of six more home games next week, as the Idaho Falls Chukars (14-21) come to town starting on Tuesday.

The home team struck in the first inning, as RBI doubles from Dugan and Villafuerte gave the Jackalopes a 2-0 lead. Dugan hit a solo home run in the third inning, but the Vibes left the yard twice as well in the first four innings, as the two teams were tied 3-3 heading to the fifth.

With one out, Ethan Smith and Kelly Dugan singled in front of Villafuerte, who jumped all over a 1-0 fastball for a three-run home run to left field to give Grand Junction a 6-3 lead. It was Villafuerte's second home run of the season. The left fielder's four RBIs on Sunday came after driving in GJ's only run of the game on Saturday and a three-RBI night on Friday.

The Jackalopes added on another three-spot in the sixth inning. After Druw Sackett reached on an error to lead things oY, Austin Shumaker crushed a towering home run down the right field line. Just two batters later, Ethan Smith followed with a solo home run to make it 9-4, Jackalopes.

Starting pitcher Evan Massie had his longest outing of the season for the Jackalopes, pitching six strong innings while giving up four runs on five hits while striking out three and walking two. Unfortunately, the bullpen couldn't hold the lead to give Massie the win, as the Vibes scored three runs in the seventh and tied the game with two runs in the ninth on a solo home run, two walks and two-out error.

That sent the game to a Knockout Round, the Pioneer League's replacement for extra innings. Under the rules, each team sends one batter to the plate against a batting practice pitcher from his own team to hit as many home runs as possible within two minutes on the clock our before five "outs" (non-home run swings) are recorded, whichever comes first.

Rocky Mountain's Dane Tofteland hit one home run in the visitors' portion, meaning Dugan stepped to the plate needing one home run to extend the game and two to walk it oY. Dugan left the yard with his second swing, hitting it oY the top of the scoreboard to right center, but was stuck on one after three more swings and several pitches out of the strike zone that wound the clock down.

On the last pitch of the round, Dugan crushed a no-doubter to right for a literal buzzer-beater walk oY, sending the crowd and the Jackalopes' dugout into a frenzy. Dugan got mobbed by his teammates and received a Gatorade shower as rain, which had stayed away throughout the contest, began to fall right as the game ended.

"Finally a win, in exciting fashion as well!" said Jackalopes Manager, Chris Knabenshue, following the victory. "We felt like we let it slip away at the end, but got a chance at redemption with the Knockout Round. Dugan did great, it's not easy to perform under that pressure. It was good to taste winning again."

The Jackalopes will hope the win provides momentum into next week's series against the Chukars. Promotions for next week include a "Fans Take BP" night on Tuesday, "Money Night" on Friday and "Rock n' Roll Night" on Saturday.

Thursday, July 4, will feature a hot dog eating contest at the ballpark as well as a memorable postgame fireworks show.

