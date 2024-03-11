Jack James Joins Wausau Woodchucks Roster for 2024

March 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks have added to their pitching roster for the 2024 season with the addition of Jack James, a left-handed pitcher from Stephen F. Austin State University.

LHP - Jack James | 6'3" | L/L | Sophomore | Stephen F. Austin State University

Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, James started his college career with Allen County Community College in Kansas. In 13 appearances, he posted an 8-2 record with a 2.88 ERA, striking out 73 batters in 75 innings of work. Following his freshman season, James was selected to the NJCAA All-Conference and All-Regional teams.

James transferred to Stephen F. Austin for his sophomore year. So far this spring, he has pitched for 11.2 innings and has recorded 13 strikeouts.

Opening Day for the Wausau Woodchucks 2024 season is Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at Athletic Park in Wausau. The first 500 fans 18 and older will receive a hat, sponsored by Wisconsin Lottery. Half and full season tickets, along with ticket packages, group tickets and hospitality areas are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale later this spring.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.