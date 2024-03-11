Rockford Rivets Announces Second Annual 2024 Legends Celebrity Game

[Rockford, Illinois] - The Rockford Rivets are thrilled to unveil the first wave of lineup announcements for the highly anticipated, second annual 2024 Legends Celebrity Game, slated to captivate fans on Saturday, August 24th, 2024. This year's event promises an extraordinary lineup featuring baseball icons such as Derrek Lee, Bobby Thigpen, Bob Dernier, Mickey Morandini, and Mitch Williams, with more celebrity appearances to be announced soon. Additionally, the game will feature beloved local Rockford celebrities, including anchors from TV and radio stations, ensuring an unforgettable experience for attendees. The softball game will be held at Rivets Stadium at First Community CU Field.

Following the resounding success of the inaugural Legends Celebrity Softball Game in July 2023, which brought an upbeat atmosphere to the ballpark, the Rivets staff is committed to elevating the fan experience to new heights this year. With an impressive roster and exciting additions, the 2024 event is poised to deliver even more thrills and entertainment for fans of all ages.

This extraordinary event offers fans TWO ticket options to choose from. The standard $20 ticket grants access to the game, while the VIP ticket, priced at $60, provides exclusive perks including early entry through the gates and access to a private autograph zone with the Chicago Legends, on the field before the game begins. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Boys and Girls club of Rockford. Ticket sales for the 2024 Legends Celebrity Game commence on Wednesday, March 13th, at 8 am. Secure your spot soon for an opportunity to mingle with Chicago legends, local celebrities, and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

PLAYER HISTORY

Mitch "Wild Thing" Williams

Mitch "Wild Thing" Williams, the iconic former Major League Baseball pitcher, is revving up for his highly anticipated second appearance at the Rivets Legends Celebrity Softball game. Renowned for his fiery demeanor and lightning-fast fastball, Williams made an unforgettable mark during his tenure with the Chicago Cubs from 1989 to 1990. In 1989, Williams showcased his undeniable talent, boasting a 4-4 record with a stellar 2.76 ERA, 67 strikeouts, and an impressive 36 saves. His exceptional performance earned him a well-deserved spot on the NL All-Star team, where he showcased his versatility by even hitting the only home run of his career, a memorable moment that helped propel the Cubs to clinch the National League East title. However, Williams' legacy extends beyond his statistics. In a historic moment, he etched his name in MLB history as the only player to record a save without throwing a single pitch. During a game against the San Diego Padres in 1989, Williams expertly picked off Carmelo Martínez at second base, securing the victory in dramatic fashion.

Mickey Morandini

Mickey Morandini, the esteemed second baseman for the Chicago Cubs from 1998 to 1999, left an indelible mark on the field with his remarkable career achievements. In 1998, Morandini reached career highs with a .296 batting average, 172 hits, 8 home runs, and 53 RBIs, showcasing his exceptional talent and contributing significantly to the Cubs' success. Despite his strong performance, the Cubs faced defeat against the Atlanta Braves in the 1998 National League Division Series. Morandini's prowess on the field earned him recognition in the MVP award balloting, where he tied for 24th place. However, his productivity declined in 1999, leading him to explore free agency and ultimately sign with the Montréal Expos in January 2000. Throughout his illustrious career, Morandini achieved numerous milestones, including turning an unassisted triple play in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 20, 1992, a historic feat that solidified his place in National League history. Additionally, Morandini played a pivotal role in the Phillies' appearance in the 1993 World Series and earned a spot on the 1995 All-Star team. Following the 1997 season, Morandini was traded to the Chicago Cubs for outfielder Doug Glanville, where he continued to showcase his defensive prowess, earning him the nickname "Dandy Little Glove Man." Morandini's impact on the field was further underscored by his selection to the 1995 NL All-Star team and receiving MVP votes in 1998, highlighting his enduring legacy as a powerhouse player in Major League Baseball.

Bobby Thigpen

Bobby Thigpen, renowned relief pitcher for the Chicago White Sox from 1986 to 1993, left an enduring legacy in Major League Baseball. Selected by the White Sox in the fourth round of the 1985 amateur draft, Thigpen wasted no time asserting himself in the major leagues. Swiftly assuming the role of closer shortly after his debut in August of the following year, Thigpen showcased his talent and tenacity with two consecutive 30-save seasons. However, it was in 1990 that Thigpen solidified his place in baseball history. With unparalleled determination and skill, he set a then-major league record of 57 saves, earning him accolades such as the 1990 AL Rolaids Relief Man of the Year, selection to the AL All-Star team, and recognition as the AL saves leader. Despite facing challenges, including blowing eight saves during the season, Thigpen's remarkable achievement cemented his status as a trailblazer in the bullpen. His legacy as a dominant force in relief pitching endures, leaving an indelible mark on the sport of baseball and earning him MVP and Cy Young votes in 1990.

Derrek Lee

Derrek Lee, a dominant force as the Chicago Cubs' first baseman from 2004 to 2010, solidified his place as a franchise icon with his exceptional performance on the field. In his inaugural season with the Cubs, Lee astounded fans with a .278 batting average, 32 home runs, and 98 RBIs, setting the stage for an illustrious career ahead. However, it was in the following years that Lee truly shined, reaching unparalleled heights in the MLB. During a remarkable season, he led the league with a jaw-dropping .376 batting average, while also amassing 72 RBIs and tying for the major league lead in home runs. Lee's standout performance came at a pivotal moment for the Cubs, garnering him accolades such as a career-best 46 home runs, a .335 batting average (the highest by a Cub since 1976), and the prestigious National League batting title. Despite facing adversity, including a wrist injury shortly after signing a contract extension, Lee's resilience and unwavering dedication propelled him to continued success. He not only achieved milestones like hitting his 300th career home run in 2010 but also overcame challenges such as a dugout altercation with teammate Carlos Zambrano. Throughout his tenure with the Cubs, Lee's impact extended beyond the diamond, earning him recognition as a 2-time NL All-Star, 3-time Gold Glove recipient, and a recipient of the Silver Slugger award in 2005. His contributions to the team's success cemented his legacy as one of the franchise's greats, leaving an indelible mark on Chicago Cubs history.

Bob Dernier

Robert "Bob" Dernier, is a former American professional baseball center fielder who made his mark in Major League Baseball (MLB) during the 1980s, playing for the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs. Known for his exceptional speed and defensive prowess, Dernier earned the Gold Glove Award in 1984 and was affectionately nicknamed "the Deer" by fans at Chicago's Wrigley Field. In a notable trade in 1984, Dernier joined the Cubs. As the leadoff hitter for the Cubs' 1984 National League East division championship team, he formed a dynamic duo with Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, dubbed "The Daily Double" by Cubs announcer Harry Caray. Dernier's career included memorable moments, such as homering in Game 1 of the 1984 National League Championship Series. After his playing days, Dernier transitioned into coaching, serving as the Cubs' major league first base coach from 2010 to 2012, following years of instructing at a baseball training academy in Kansas City.

