Jack Hannah Wins It for Vegas in OT!

April 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video







Jack Hannah with a spectacular goal to win it in OT for Vegas, defeating the Rock 14-13.

