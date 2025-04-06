Player Transactions
April 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Adam Poitras on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Luke Pilcher on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Casey Jackson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Drew Belgrave on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player's Tyler Carpenter and Max Wayne on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)
