Jack Denton: USL League One Goal of the Winner: Week 3
Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Every week, a fan-voted goal is highlighted from USL League One action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Wednesday at midnight!
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United Soccer League One Stories from March 26, 2026
- Cosmos Fall 3-2 in Greenville - New York Cosmos
- Fort Wayne Football Club Heading to Cosmos, Looking to Build on Improvement Demonstrated in Last Outing - Fort Wayne FC
- One Knox Strikes Loan Deal for Braudilio Rodrigues - One Knoxville SC
- Sarasota Paradise Sign Former US Youth International Jordan Bender - Sarasota Paradise
- Richmond Kickers Name Ryan Taylor Strength and Conditioning Coach - Richmond Kickers
- Charlotte Independence Sign Thabo Nare, Jonathan Nyandjo to 25-Day Contracts - Charlotte Independence
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