Jack Berry Called up to ECHL

October 28, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen have announced that goaltender Jack Berry has been called up to the ECHL by the Atlanta Gladiators. Berry, 25, came to Peoria at the start of the season having previously played nine games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers, also of the Southern Professional Hockey League, last season. In the 2020-21 season, he boasted a 2.52 goals against average, a .904 save percentage with a 2-4-2 record. Before playing in the SPHL, Berry was a four-year starter at the University of Wisconsin (DI).

Berry made his Rivermen debut in a 3-2 victory on Saturday, October 23 against the Macon Mayhem. Berry was stellar, making 26 saves on 28 Macon shots on net, surrendering just two goals. He was instrumental in the final half of the third period, enabling the Rivermen to hold on to their lead despite an offensive onslaught from Macon. Berry's efforts helped ensure a weekend sweep for Peoria and a 2-0 start to their 40th season. This was Berry's only game in a Rivermen uniform.

A native of Holly, Michigan, this is Berry's 3first call up to the ECHL. He is expected to be available for the Gladiator's home opener on Friday, October 29 against the Orlando Solar Bears.

Join the new wave of Rivermen hockey by becoming a 2021-22 season ticket holder! Click HERE for more information. Be sure to follow the Rivermen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news and updates.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2021

Jack Berry Called up to ECHL - Peoria Rivermen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.