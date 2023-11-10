J-Rod Wins Second Straight Silver Slugger Award

November 10, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







Major League Baseball and Louisville Slugger® today named Seattle Mariners, and former AquaSox, outfielder Julio Rodríguez an American League Silver Slugger Award winner.

Rodríguez, 22, wins the award alongside AL outfielders Luis Robert Jr.-CWS and Kyle Tucker-HOU. In 155 games this season, Rodríguez hit .275 (180x654) with 102 runs, 37 doubles, 2 triples, 32 home runs, 103 RBI and 37 stolen bases, getting on base at a .333 clip, slugging .485 with an .818 OPS.

Among AL outfielders in 2023, Rodríguez ranked 1st in hits (180), 2nd in runs (102), 4th in home runs (32), 3rd in RBI (103), T-2nd in extra-base hits (71), 1st in total bases (317) and 2nd in stolen bases (37).

Julio is the 7th player to win multiple Silver Slugger Awards with Seattle, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (7x), Edgar Martinez (5x), Alex Rodriguez (4x), Ichiro Suzuki (3x), Bret Boone (2x) and Nelson Cruz (2x).

Since the award was first given out in 1980, only 5 players have won a Silver Slugger in their rookie season and followed that up with a Silver Slugger in their next season: catchers Benito Santiago (1987-88) and Mike Piazza (1993-94), outfielder Mike Trout (2012-13), shortstop Corey Seager (2016-17) and Julio Rodríguez (2022-23).

In 2023, the 2-time All-Star became the 44th player in MLB history to hit at least 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in the same season, and just the 2nd player in Mariners history to accomplish the feat, joining Alex Rodriguez (1998). He also became the 4th player age 22-or-younger to join the 30/30 club, joining Rodriguez (1998), Ronald Acuña Jr.-ATL (2019) and Mike Trout-LAA (2012).

Rodríguez became the first player in Major League history to tally at least 50 doubles, 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases through a player's first 2 career seasons, finishing with 62 doubles, 60 home runs and 62 stolen bases through his first 2 seasons.

The Dominican-born outfielder was excellent in the second half of the season, batting .308 (89x289) with 50 runs, 19 doubles, 1 triple, 19 home runs, 54 RBI, 15 stolen bases and 54 RBI with a .941 OPS in 68 games after the All-Star Break. Julio had an historic month of August, taking home AL Player of the Month honors. During the month, he hit .429 (45x105) with 19 runs, 10 doubles, 7 homers, 30 RBI, 8 walks and 11 stolen bases. He recorded 17 hits over a 4-game span from Aug. 16-19, setting a Major League record.

The Dominican-born outfielder was excellent in the second half of the season, batting .308 (89x289) with 50 runs, 19 doubles, 1 triple, 19 home runs, 54 RBI, 15 stolen bases and 54 RBI with a .941 OPS in 68 games after the All-Star Break. Julio had an historic month of August, taking home AL Player of the Month honors. During the month, he hit .429 (45x105) with 19 runs, 10 doubles, 7 homers, 30 RBI, 8 walks and 11 stolen bases. He recorded 17 hits over a 4-game span from Aug. 16-19, setting a Major League record.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from November 10, 2023

J-Rod Wins Second Straight Silver Slugger Award - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.