It's Your Last Day to #FlyTogether for Frontline Workers

May 12, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Since releasing our Fly Together t-shirt on April 21, Cardinals fans have purchased enough shirts to raise over $2,200 in funds for local meals for frontline workers!

So far, your generosity has been able to provide lunch and dinner for grocery employees at Price Cutter, dinner for Environmental Service employees at the Mercy Smith Glynn Clinic, and breakfast and lunch for WCA waste industry employees.

With all of the challenges being faced by so many right now, there's never been a more important time to #FlyTogether.

Let's keep it going for one more day!

Fans can continue to support their community with the Fly Together T-Shirt Theme Ticket Fundraiser, running through Tuesday, May 12 at springfieldcardinals.com/theme.

For only $26 the Fly Together T-Shirt Package includes the Fly Together T-Shirt and a 2020 Springfield Cardinals Ticket Voucher (plus free shipping!), and net proceeds will be utilized to purchase food from locally owned and franchised restaurants for frontline workers in our community.

Additionally, the Cardinals will be ordering the Fly Together T-Shirts from a printing company in Nixa, keeping all funds local. To further promote everyone staying at home, we will be mailing your Fly Together T-Shirt and Tickets to you for no additional charge.

We are asking all of Cardinals Nation to #FlyTogether with us and help us support our local frontline heroes and our local businesses, all through the Fly Together T-Shirt Theme Ticket Fundraiser. There is an additional $2 cost for sizes above XL.

