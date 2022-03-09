It's Turbo Time

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of outfielder Johnni Turbo. The former Atlantic League champion and All-Star begins his third season with the Ducks and 16th in professional baseball.

"Johnni can change the game with his speed and is a terrific hitter," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He has been an important part of our team the past two seasons, and we are excited to have him back."

Turbo returns to Long Island after playing in 102 games during the 2021 season, his highest single-season total since 2016. He set a career-high with seven home runs and stole 31 bases, the third-most in the Atlantic League. The Los Angeles native finished the year with a .301 batting average, a .357 on-base percentage, 68 runs scored, 95 hits, 14 doubles and a triple. Turbo also set a single-game franchise record with four stolen bases on August 5 at Southern Maryland, the same day the Ducks stole 10 bases as a team, which is also a single-game club record. He first joined the Ducks in 2019, playing 74 games and hitting .277 with 43 runs, 74 hits, 10 doubles, a triple and 33 stolen bases.

In his two seasons with Long Island, the 33-year-old has compiled a .290 batting average with 169 hits, 111 runs, 35 extra-bases hits, 64 stolen bases and an .853 stolen bases percentage. He helped the Ducks win the 2019 Atlantic League championship after batting .353 in five games during the postseason. The outfielder previously played in the Atlantic League with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (2016) and Bridgeport Bluefish (2017), winning the Atlantic League batting title (.337 average) and earning an All-Star Game selection with Bridgeport. He also has spent time in the Philadelphia Phillies, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles organizations, reaching Triple-A with the Angels and Orioles. Turbo was originally selected by the Phillies in the fourth round of the 2006 amateur draft.

"My goals this year are to bring my 'turbo' speed to the basepaths, help take our team back to the championship and win a ring," said Turbo. "I love the fans on Long Island and the excitement they bring to the game. I look forward to inspiring the future youth of baseball."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

