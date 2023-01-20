It's Here: Check out Our 2023 Promotions Schedule

Our 2023 promotions schedule has arrived.

Baseball season is almost here and we're taking you out to the ballgame, T-Town! Our 2023 promotions schedule has specialty jerseys, giveaways, brand-new and exciting theme nights, and more. We can't wait to see you at Fifth Third Field this season!

The theme nights you just can't miss.

Mud Hens fans, you're going to want to come to these theme nights in 2023. Stay tuned - more will be announced soon.

Play Ball Weekend / Kid's Takeover | Friday, June 9 - Sunday, June 11

From Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11, the Mud Hens will host Play Ball events at Fifth Third Field to celebrate the game and encourage kids to play baseball. The weekend will consist of baseball camps for kids of all baseball expertise, plus opportunities for kids to participate in pregame and in-game activities with the Mud Hens. We will also sport jerseys designed by local kids in the Toledo area.

Fourth of July | Tuesday, July 4

Just because Fourth of July is on a Tuesday this year, doesn't mean we can't have fun. Celebrate the holiday in the best way possible... at a Mud Hens game. Stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show.

Margaritaville Weekend | Friday, July 7 - Sunday, July 9

Break out those Hawaiian shirts and sunglasses, T-Town! We're hosting our first-ever Margaritaville Weekend from Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9 complete with a specialty jersey, two giveaways, live music, and postgame fireworks. More info coming soon!

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond / Marvel Super Hero (TM) Night | Friday, June 23 and Friday, August 18

Minor League Baseball has teamed up with Marvel Entertainment to present something super: another year of the infamous "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" special event. As part of the three-year partnership, Marvel has created a "Marvel-inspired" logo for each participating team to use on all things "Defenders of the Diamond" including jerseys, merchandise, and more!

The Mud Hens will wear full uniforms featuring the Marvel-designed logo on Friday, June 23 and Friday, August 18. Stay tuned for more information, including giveaways, Super Muddy bobblehead packages, fireworks, and more.

Christmas in July Weekend | Friday, July 21 - Sunday, July 23

This season, the boys of summer include Santa! Christmas in July is back with a specialty jersey, fun promotions, and family events all weekend long. More details to come!

Boots & Baseball - Country Weekend | Friday, August 11 - Sunday, August 13

Howdy, T-Town. Dust off those cowboy boots and come down to Fifth Third Field for Boots & Baseball (Country Weekend) from Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13. A specialty jersey, live music, a giveaway, and fireworks round out the honky-tonk weekend.

The specialty jerseys your closet needs.

Everyone needs a Mud Hens specialty jersey (or two or three!). You'll have plenty of opportunities to get your hands on one this season. More will be announced soon!

Mud Hounds Jersey | Every Tuesday home game starting on May 23

Kid's Takeover Jersey | Friday, June 9 - Sunday, June 11

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night / Marvel Super Hero (TM) Night Jersey | Friday, June 23 and Friday, August 18

Margaritaville Hawaiian Shirt Jersey | Friday, July 7 - Sunday, July 9

Christmas in July Ugly Sweater Jersey | Friday, July 21 - Sunday, July 23

Country Weekend Flannel Jersey | Friday, August 11 - Sunday, July 13

Giveaways you'll all be talking about.

There's nothing better than a giveaway, am I right? Take a look at everything you could leave Fifth Third Field with this season, including a few brand-new items. From squish pillows to a trucker hat, we'll have something for everyone this season. More will be announced soon!

Muddy & Muddonna Squishy Pillows (kids 12 and under) | Saturday, June 10 (Muddy) & Sunday, June 11 (Muddonna)

Mud Hens Crossbody Bag | Saturday, June 24

Mud Hens "Margaritaville" Trucker Hat | Friday, July 7

Mud Hens Beach Towel | Sunday, July 9

Mud Hens Bandana | Friday, August 11

Fan favorites that'll never get old.

Mud Hens fans, rejoice. We're bringing back these fan favorites for the 2023 season. Stay tuned - more will be announced soon!

School Education Days

Wednesday, April 26

Wednesday, May 3

Wednesday May 24

Who said learning can't be fun? Fifth Third Field turns into a classroom for three School Education Days this season. All public, private and home-schooled high school, junior high and elementary students, educators, teacher's aides, chaperones and bus drivers are invited to the 2023 Mud Hens School Education Days.

Family Days

Every Sunday home game starting on May 28

Mark your calendar, Mud Hens fans! Every Sunday home game starting on May 28 turns into Family Day, complete with fun activities the entire family can enjoy. More details coming soon!

Kids Run the Bases

Every Sunday home game starting on May 28

Run where the players run! Starting on Sunday, May 28, kids 12 and under are invited to run the bases after every Sunday home game.

Hens & Hounds

Every Tuesday home game starting on May 23

Who let the dogs in? We did. Starting on Tuesday, May 23, we're inviting man's best friend to every Tuesday home game! We'll even wear our specialty Mud Hounds jerseys for the occasion.

Presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka

Baseball Camps

We want to share our love of baseball with you! Stay tuned as we announce more details on this season's baseball camps.

Thursday, June 8: Youth Camp & Toddler Camp

Friday, June 9: Field of Dreams Special Needs Clinic

Saturday, June 10: Play Ball Event

Hensville Live! Postgame Concerts

Live music at Hensville Park is back and better than ever. Mark your calendar for seven Hensville Live! postgame concerts. We'll have something every music-lover can't resist. More details coming soon!

Friday, May 26: 21 Gun Salute (AC/DC Tribute)

Friday, June 9: Boy Band Project

Saturday, June 24: Simply Spice (Spice Girls Tribute)

Friday, July 7: Parrots of the Caribbean (Jimmy Buffett Tribute)

Friday, July 21: TBD

Saturday, August 12: Appalachian Outlaws

Saturday, August 19: TBD

Friday, September 1: TBD

Postgame Fireworks

Oooh, aaah! Postgame fireworks are back for select dates in 2023. Stay tuned as more will be announced soon.

Saturday, June 10

Tuesday, July 4

Saturday, July 8

Friday, August 11

Friday, August 18

Boy Scout Sleepovers

Friday, June 23

Friday, July 21

Get ready for a great scouting adventure at Fifth Third Field! Our Scout Nights will give Boy Scouts from across the region an exciting way to learn new skills and share their scout spirit.

4-H and FFA Night

Sunday, August 13

Calling all 4-H families and FFA members! Join us for a combined 4-H & FFA Night on Sunday, August 13.

Senior Days / Summer Rec Days

Wednesday, June 21

Wednesday, September 13

