IronPigs Hosting Job Fairs on Two Days

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will be hosting job fairs on Thursday, February 9 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Interviews will be held in person. The benefits of working with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs include a family/fun environment, the opportunity to work in sports, and a flexible schedule!

Select departments will be interviewing for seasonal positions including Food & Beverage, Ticketing, Housekeeping, Ushers, Grounds Crew and more. Opportunities to work indoor, outdoor, and part time will be available. These jobs include the opportunity to work up to 75 IronPigs home baseball games as well as other special events taking place at the ballpark between April and September. The IronPigs are also accepting applications from 14-year-old and 15-year-olds for food and beverage positions.

Applicants can apply at any time and are encouraged to provide a resume at the time of the interview. An application can be found by going to ironpigsbaseball.com. Applicants may also apply here.

For applicants who are unable to interview during the scheduled times from 4-7 p.m. on February 9 and/or 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, can call 610-841-PIGS (7447) or walk-in to get applications and schedule zoom or in person interviews during the rest of the IronPigs office hours.

