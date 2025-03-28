'It Was a Team Victory Today' - St. Louis Battlehawks HC Anthony Becht's Thoughts on Win

March 28, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video







Anthony Becht's thoughts of the St. Louis Battlehawks' 31-6 win against the Houston Roughnecks.

