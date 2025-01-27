Isotopes to Host In-Person Job Fair Saturday, February 8
January 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced they are hosting an in-person Job Fair on Saturday, February 8 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The organization, along with stadium concessionaire Oak View Group (OVG) Hospitality, is looking to fill dozens of seasonal part-time positions needed to staff the nearly 100 scheduled events at the facility in 2025.
"Whether someone is looking for their first job or a retirement job or even someone looking to help supplement their income, working at the ballpark is a great opportunity for everyone," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "We're always in need of folks who are great ambassadors for our organization and who enjoy providing excellent customer service to our fans. Our seasonal employees are vital to our operation."
Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the Isotopes website for further information about the available positions before arriving at the Job Fair. Attendees should print and fill out an Isotopes application or a concessions application in advance of the Job Fair in order to expedite the process. It is strongly encouraged that applications be filled out in advance. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.
Attendees to the Job Fair should access the facility via the Visitor's Clubhouse entrance east of the First Base Gate. Free parking is available in Lot A or Lot B, accessible from Avenida Cesar Chavez SE.
Employees can expect most positions to run from mid-March through mid-October. A complete list of available positions is listed below.
Isotopes Positions : Oak View Group Hospitality Positions :
Access Controller Cashier
Bag Checker/Gate Greeter Catering Attendant
Bat Boy/Clubhouse Assistant Cook
Cleaning Staff Dishwasher
Fun Zone Attendant Expeditor
Grounds Crew Suite/Catering Runner
Mascot Performer Suite Attendant
Metal Detector/Divestor
Music Operator
Parking Attendant
Pro Shop Attendant
Promo Crew
Security
Ticket Seller
Ticket Taker
Usher
Videoboard Operator
