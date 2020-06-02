Isotopes to Host "A Speech of Their OwnÃ¢ÂÂ Initiative

Tomorrow, the Isotopes will host the first in a series of events where High School Valedictorians can deliver their speeches at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Students can invite their families and deliver these speeches which they have worked years to attain.

Though the ballpark may not have fans, the speeches will be recorded by Isotopes staff and air on the Facebook Live "Stadium Memories" series, as well as on re-broadcast of games on Channel 27.

*Proper social distancing and PPE equipment will be observed*

Where: RGCU Field at Isotopes Park

When: Tomorrow, June 3 at 11 AM*

Who: Abigail Perce, Early College Academy

