Re-Airing of Aviators Games on YurView Cox Channel 14
June 2, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release
Starting on Tuesday, June 2 YurView Cox Channel 14 | 1014 HD will re-air select 2019 Aviators baseball games from Las Vegas Ballpark.
Tuesday, June 2 @ 7:00pm
Las Vegas Aviators vs. Sacramento River Cats from April 10, 2019
Tuesday, June 9 @ 7:00pm
Las Vegas Aviators vs. Albuquerque Isotopes from May 22, 2019
Tuesday, June 16 @ 7:00pm
Las Vegas Aviators vs. Salt Lake Bees from May 8, 2019
