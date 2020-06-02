Re-Airing of Aviators Games on YurView Cox Channel 14

Starting on Tuesday, June 2 YurView Cox Channel 14 | 1014 HD will re-air select 2019 Aviators baseball games from Las Vegas Ballpark.

Tuesday, June 2 @ 7:00pm

Las Vegas Aviators vs. Sacramento River Cats from April 10, 2019

Tuesday, June 9 @ 7:00pm

Las Vegas Aviators vs. Albuquerque Isotopes from May 22, 2019

Tuesday, June 16 @ 7:00pm

Las Vegas Aviators vs. Salt Lake Bees from May 8, 2019

