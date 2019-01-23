Isotopes to Host 17th Annual Job Fair this Saturday

January 23, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





The Albuquerque Isotopes and Spectra Food Services and Hospitality will be holding their 17th annual Job Fair on Saturday, January 26, from 9 a.m. to noon at Isotopes Park. The Isotopes Job Fair has attracted hundreds of people looking for game-day and seasonal employment at Isotopes Park. The Isotopes are looking for qualified, hardworking candidates with guest service skills who are able to work baseball and soccer home games (New Mexico United) as well as other non-sporting events.

Once again, the Isotopes and Spectra Food Services and Hospitality will interview candidates for a variety of exciting positions. All interested applicants should enter the ballpark on the third base side. The following openings will be available:

BASEBALL/SOCCER HOME GAMES: SPECTRA FOOD AND HOSPITALITY:

Access Controller Bartender

Bag Checker Cashier

Bat Boy Catering Runner

Cleaning Crew Catering Supervisor

Fun Zone Attendant Concession Stand Leader

Grounds Crew Concession Supervisor

Metal Detector/Divestor Cook

Music Operator Dishwasher

Parking Attendant Prep Cook

Program Seller Security Personnel

Promotions Crew Warehouse Worker

Security

Store

Ticket Seller

Ticket Taker

Usher

Videoboard Operator

The USL's New Mexico United are scheduled to begin playing at Isotopes Park on March 9.

The Isotopes open up the 2019 season with an exhibition game with the Colorado Rockies on Monday, March 25 at Isotopes Park. Exhibition game tickets go on sale February 1 at 10 a.m. at the Isotopes Park Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.

Albuquerque then opens the regular season with a five-game homestand beginning on April 4 at 6:35 p.m. against the Salt Lake Bees at Isotopes Park. Isotopes individual game tickets for the 2019 regular season games go on sale Friday, March 1 at the Isotopes Park Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.

