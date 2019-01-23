MLB Jr. Home Run Derby Returning to Chukchansi Park (February 2), Courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods

FRESNO, Calif. - Chukchansi Park will be one of several nationwide sites hosting the "Jr. Home Run Derby," a Major League Baseball event open at no charge to all kids 14 and under. The Fresno Grizzlies are presenting the event in partnership with Dick's Sporting Goods. Young players will have the opportunity to hit on the same field as future MLB stars on Saturday, February 2 beginning at 12:30 p.m. The event is also open to the general public.

Three separate fields measuring distance will be set up on the playing surface at Chukchansi Park. Top performers may advance further in the national tournament based on a good showing in Fresno. The event is free for contestants to participate in courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods. Those who excel in Fresno may have the opportunity to advance and compete in the MLB Jr. Home Run Derby National Finals during 2019 MLB All-Star Game festivities in Cleveland; winner(s) of the Fresno event will advance to a regional competition.

MLB Jr. Home Run Derby is separated into two divisions, 12-and-under and 14-and-under. The 12-and-under group will compete facing a 170-foot fence, 14-and-under versus a 200-foot fence. Advance registration is encouraged, although day-of-event registration at Chukchansi Park will be permitted. Contestants may register now by visiting this link.

As a part of the free event, young players and/or any kids thinking about playing baseball will have the opportunity to learn from local hitting instructors and coaches, with stations set up on the field throughout the day, to try new USA Baseball-approved bats. Coaches from "Baseball Factory" will conduct each hitting station to provide tips and advice.

The MLB Jr. Home Run Derby is a family-friendly event, and all kids are encouraged to come and participate, whether they compete or not. The Fresno Grizzlies' Kids Zone will be open, as will ballpark concessions, with giveaways and an appearance by Grizz mascot Parker T. Bear.

