Isotopes Release 2022 Promo Schedule

The Albuquerque Isotopes have announced the 2022 promotional schedule for the club's upcoming 20th year at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The slate is filled with 15 fireworks shows, six Mariachis games, Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night, Marvel Super Hero Night, Star Wars Night, numerous other themed nights and 21 giveaways. Highlights of the giveaways include bobbleheads, Mariachis beanie, t-shirts, jersey replica, hats and beer steins.

The Isotopes will play host to 75 home games during the 2022 season, with the Home Opener scheduled for April 12 against Tacoma. Click here for the complete schedule. Individual game tickets go on sale March 7. For information about Season Tickets, Mini Plans, Flex/Combo Plans, Suite rentals or booking other hospitality areas, fans may visit abqisotopes.com or call (505) 924-2255.

See below for the categorized promotional schedule. Click here for the day-by-day calendar.

Mariachis:

The popular Mariachis de Nuevo México promotion, presented by Modelo Especial, returns to RGCU Field for six nights. They will make their 2022 debut April 16 with postgame fireworks (presented by Power Ford) and a Carnaval celebration. Other Mariachis highlights are fireworks (presented by Modelo Especial) May 14, a Mariachis flag giveaway (courtesy of iRepairNM) and Taco Tuesday June 14, Lowrider Night and fireworks (presented by Rio Grande Credit Union) July 2, an Al Hurricane tribute with a bobblehead (courtesy of Pepsi) and pre-game concert from Al Hurricane Jr. August 12 and an adult Mariachis jersey giveaway (courtesy of Palo Verde Generating Station) September 18 to cap the 2022 series.

Fireworks Shows:

Fifteen fireworks shows line the 2022 schedule. Notable firework celebrations include: Independence Day (July 3), three Mariachis Nights (April 16, May 14 and July 2), Salute to Service (May 29) and Fan Appreciation Night (Sept. 16).

Giveaway Nights:

A lineup of 21 unique giveaways highlight our promotion campaign. Featured items include:

April 15 - Jackie Robinson Long Sleeve Commemorative T-shirts courtesy of Pepsi April 29 - Mariachis Beanies (21 & older) courtesy of Modelo Especial May 28 - Adult Isotopes Jerseys (16 & older) courtesy of Rio Grande Credit Union June 14 - Mariachis Flags courtesy of iRepairNM June 18 - Pride Flags courtesy of Maddox and Co. Realtors and Waterstone Mortgage August 12 - Mariachis Bobbleheads courtesy of Pepsi August 14 - Youth Science Jerseys (15 & younger), courtesy of Lovelace Health System August 26 - Thanos Bobbleheads courtesy of Rio Grande Credit Union August 28 - Bobbleheads courtesy of New Mexico's CW September 18 - Mariachis Jersey (16 & older), courtesy of Palo Verde Generating Station

Specialty Nights:

On a handful of nights, the Isotopes will wear special jerseys during games as part of an alternate identify celebration. Headlining are Marvel's Defender of the Diamond (June 17) and Marvel Super Hero Night (August 26). Thanos Bobbleheads will be given out August 26, courtesy of Rio Grande Credit Union. Kindness Night, presented by The Jennifer Riordan Foundation, will be held August 13, while Star Wars Night makes its return September 10. Hometown favorites Dukes Retro Night (July 23) and Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night (July 30), presented by Blake's Lotaburger, will also make their return.

Holiday Games:

The Isotopes will be home for three holiday games. On April 17, a Pre-Game Easter Candy Hunt will be held on the field from 12:30-1:00 pm. A combined Father's Day and Juneteenth celebration is scheduled for June 19. Highlights of the night include a Father's Day Pre-Game catch on the field and postgame fireworks, presented by Tecate Alta. Celebrate Independence Day on July 3 with the biggest fireworks show of the year.

Bark in the Park:

The Lab will host two Bark in the Park Nights, presented by Simparica TRIO® & Dasuquin ESM, on April 29 and July 24. Giveaway items include a Mariachis beanie April 29 (21 & older), courtesy of Modelo Especial, and a dog leash July 24, courtesy of Dr. Greg LoPour - Official Dentist of the Isotopes.

50¢ Hot Dog Nights:

The highly anticipated return of the ever-popular 50¢ Hot Dog Nights comes to RGCU Field April 26 and June 28.

Additional Theme Nights:

Other specialty themed nights include: Jackie Robinson Night (April 15), Women in Sports Night (April 30), Agricultural Day (May 15), Pride Night (June 18), Science Night (August 14) and First Responders Day (September 11).

