Isotopes Named Baseball America's 2023 Freitas Award Winner as Best Overall Triple-A Franchise

December 21, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes have been honored as the 2023 Bob Freitas (pronounced FREE-tus) award winner for best overall Triple-A organization in Minor League Baseball, announced today by Baseball America, the industry's leading publication. Albuquerque also won the coveted award in 2007.

The annual accolade is named after longtime MiLB ambassador Bob Freitas, who passed away in 1989, the same year the award debuted, and given out to honor franchises which display sustained eminence across the entirety of the organization's business and gameday operation. The award recognizes overall franchise excellence, community engagement, and long-term success as a business operation.

Baseball America names one winner from three of MiLB's classification levels (Triple-A, Double-A and Single-A). The Isotopes were selected over 29 other Triple-A clubs for the award.

"We are humbled and grateful to be recognized with this prestigious award for the second time in franchise history," Albuquerque Isotopes General Manager John Traub said. "It is a testament to our entire organization, from our gameday staff to the dedicated and talented front office employees who take great pride in their roles to provide the best fan experience and make a long-lasting, integral impact in the Albuquerque community."

For the first time in team history, the Isotopes led the Pacific Coast League in total attendance with a cumulative tally of 521,521 fans during the 2023 season. Albuquerque also finished with the fifth-highest attendance in all of MiLB. Additionally, the club led the PCL in average attendance with 7,048 fans per game.

In the community, among many other volunteer efforts, the Isotopes hosted three baseball clinics, including an adaptive skills clinic for kids with special abilities, while Isotopes front office staff has accumulated over 200 hundred combined hours of community service. The staff and fans also helped raise over $5,000 for the Maui Human Society after the devastating fire on the island. Isotopes players got involved in the Albuquerque community as well, volunteering at the New Mexico Academy of Rock and Blues and Roadrunner Food Bank, plus other events. Non-profit organizations once again earned more than $400,000 cumulatively from their efforts volunteering in the concessions stands in 2023.

Albuquerque was also named â for the third time in the last five seasons â MiLB's 2023 Copa de la Diversión Campeón, presented by Nationwide, for the popular Mariachis de Nuevo México brand, a MiLB initiative to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with MiLB team's local U.S. Hispanic communities.

The Isotopes 2024 schedule has been announced while the promotional schedule will be released in mid-February. Season Tickets, Flex and Combo Plans and individual games Suite rentals are the only way to guarantee that fans have a seat for all the exciting action. Information regarding ticket sales, hospitality and group options are available at abqisotopes.com or by calling the Isotopes Administrative Offices at (505) 924-2255. The on-sale date for individual game tickets will be announced in the near future.

