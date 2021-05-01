Isotopes Increase Available Seating for May Games

The amended State of New Mexico Public Health Order and COVID-Safe Practices Guidelines will result in Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park being allowed to accommodate 6,350 fans due to the fact that Bernalillo County is now in the "green" classification.

Now being able to operate at 3' social distancing, the Isotopes will add additional socially-distanced pod seating to the seating manifest for all 12 May home games. Those additional pods are available now at www.abqisotopes.com or www.ticketmaster.com or in person at the stadium box office.

Opening Night is scheduled for next Thursday, May 6 when the Isotopes host the Sugar Land Skeeters (AAA-Houston Astros) at 6:35 pm. The Isotopes have two six-game homestands in May: May 6-11 vs. Sugar Land and May 20-25 vs. Oklahoma City (AAA-LA Dodgers).

"This is extremely significant," said John Traub, Isotopes General Manager. "This is a major step towards the path to normalcy. We're thrilled that more fans will be able to attend our games to start the season."

With this change, all seating sections will now be able to be occupied, including Berm seating. The Berm - the terraced grass area beyond the right field fence - will be made available on game days only unless all other seating areas have sold out in advance. The Berm will be sold in pods of four for $36 per game.

The Public Health Order still requires fans to wear face coverings at all times while inside the ballpark (with the exception of actively eating and drinking).

It is strongly encouraged that fans visit the "Know Before You Go" section of the Isotopes website (www.abqisotopes.com) for protocols pertaining to the 2021 season. The "Know Before You Go" section contains information about the new Clear Bag Policy, Mobile Ticketing and Concessions, Pod Seating and other changes around the park.

The Isotopes are still planning to sell tickets on a month-by-month basis due to the ever-evolving environment in the State. An announcement pertaining to the 12 June home games will be made in the coming weeks.

