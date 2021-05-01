Bishop's blast ends Giants' Alternate Site with a bang

After being no-hit through five innings, 2019 first-round pick LF Hunter Bishop got the Giants on the board with a line-drive, three-run home run off RHP Matt Milburn. CF Bryce Johnson and 3B Andres Angulo walked to set up Bishop first homer at Sutter Health Park.

1B Joe McCarthy, who was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs on Friday, knocked in 2B Jason Krizan to make it 4-0.

RHP Nick Tropeano started the game for the Giants, surrendering just two hits while striking out two in three innings.

San Francisco relievers LHP Jarlin Garcia, and RHPs Tyler Cyr, Yunior Marte, and Silvino Bracho combined to strike out 11 in six innings.

No. 10 Oakland prospect RHP James Kaprielian dominated early, striking out three in four no-hit innings. RHP Jordan Weems struck out two in a perfect eighth inning where he hit 98 MPH.

The River Cats will kick off the 2021 regular season on May 6 with road series in Las Vegas and Oklahoma City before returning home to host the Reno Aces on May 20. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

