Isotopes in Fall League Update: November 8

Four members of the 2021 Albuquerque Isotopes squad are currently competing in the Arizona Fall League. Pitchers Jake Bird and Reagan Todd, as well as outfielder Ryan Vilade and catcher Willie MacIver are suiting up for the Salt River Rafters in a 30-game fall league campaign that is slated to conclude on November 20.

Bird has been the most reliable pitcher for the Rafters this fall, compiling a 1.17 ERA (1 ER/7.2 IP) in eight appearances out of the bullpen, including a save. He is continuing where he left off with the Isotopes, as he posted a 2.00 ERA over his final 17 Triple-A outings this season.

Todd has also pitched eight times in relief for Salt River while posting a nearly identical 1.23 ERA (1 ER/7.1 IP) with two walks and eight strikeouts. Todd did not allow an earned run in his final three outings with Albuquerque this year, including when he earned the win in their home finale vs. Reno.

In 16 games, Vilade is batting .236 (13-for-55) with seven RBI. His top performance in a Rafters uniform so far was on Oct. 23 when he had four hits in a win over Scottsdale. Vilade had a pair of four-hit games as an Isotope this season: Aug. 23 at Las Vegas and Sept. 11 vs. El Paso.

MacIver, who joined Albuquerque at the very end of 2021 and received his first Triple-A start on the final day of the season, is 5-for-21 (.238) with four walks in 12 contests for Salt River. MacIver has thrown out five of 15 attempted base-stealers in the fall league.

