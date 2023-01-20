Islanders Tout Hoyt & Jones at South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet

CORPUS CHRISTI - For outstanding accomplishments on their respective diamonds last season, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi student-athletes Sydney Hoyt and Tre Jones will be recognized next Thursday, January 26 at the Omni Hotel as part of the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, presented by Whataburger.

American League All-Star and Rawlings Gold Glove winner Jose Trevino is set to lead the 17th edition of the banquet. Click Here for the full list of award winners, including former Ray star turned Royals prospect Nick Loftin.

In her third campaign with the Islanders, Hoyt finished among the team's top three in most categories. While reaching base at a .447 clip, the Houston Area native batted .285 with 22 runs scored, eight extra-base hits, 26 RBIs and 49 total bases in 49 games (47 starts).

Hoyt led her club in walks, coaxing 39 free passes against 30 strikeouts. The sophomore first baseman earned All-Southland Conference Third Team honors, finishing among the league's top 10 in fielding percentage (.985), putouts (250), double plays turned (eight) and total chances (257).

A product of Barbers Hill High, Hoyt helped the Isles to an 11-7 record in conference. All those wins came over the final 14 contests as TAMUCC reached the SLC Tournament for the first time since 2015.

Jones made a statement in his sophomore season, going from non-conference reserve to team MVP. In an assault on Southland Conference pitching, he batted .354 with 40 runs scored, 15 doubles, 4 triples, 11 home runs, 37 RBIs and six steals in just 37 starts. Jones' .743 slugging average ranked 15th in the nation and 3rd in school history.

An SLC All-Conference First Team selection, Jones notched 51 hits and 23 walks while reaching base at a .441 clip in 45 overall assignments. The Jersey Village HS product clubbed three doubles and a home run to help the Islanders to an SLC Tournament opening win against host Southeastern Louisiana.

A member of the all-tournament team, Jones readied for conference action by homering and doubling in an April 6 exhibition against the Hooks at Whataburger Field.

Reserved seats to the banquet are $65 and can be purchased by calling 361-561-HOOK. Doors open at 6 PM.

