Naturals Announce Shawn Murnin as the New Voice of the Naturals

January 20, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce Shawn Murnin as the new Voice of the Naturals. He will be on the call for all 138 Naturals games this season and fans can stream each game on www.nwanaturals.com or on their mobile First Pitch app.

Murnin joins the Northwest Arkansas Naturals organization after serving the last four years (2019-2023) as the Broadcasting/Media Relations Manager for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (High-A Tampa Bay Rays). The graduate of East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania has a history of calling baseball that dates back to 2015. In 2015-2016 he worked for the Mankato MoonDogs of the Northwoods League (Collegiate Summer Wood Bat) as a broadcaster before transitioning to the Peoria Chiefs (Low-A St. Louis Cardinals) in 2017. With the Chiefs, he served as a Media Relations/Broadcast Assistant before becoming the Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations with the Hagerstown Suns (Low-A Washington Nationals) during the 2018 season. Murnin will be joined in Northwest Arkansas by his wife, Sam, and their son, Elias.

"I'm so excited to join the Naturals and the Northwest Arkansas community for the 2023 season," said Murnin. "The Northwest Arkansas Naturals and the Kansas City Royals have tremendous reputations and to get a chance to be a part of that is really special to me. I have a great appreciation for Justin Cole and Dustin Dethlefs for giving me the opportunity to become the Voice of the Naturals and can't wait for this season to get started!"

Fans can tune into Shawn Murnin's first broadcast with the club on Thursday, April 6th when the Northwest Arkansas Naturals host the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Affiliate of the Oakland A's) for Opening Night of the 2023 season at Arvest Ballpark with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.