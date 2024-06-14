Islanders Sign Newfoundland Forward Spencer Caines

June 14, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







On Friday morning General Manager Jim Hulton announced the team has signed 18-year-old forward Spencer Caines.

Caines spent last season with the Valley Wildcats of the Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL). Across 50 games, he posted 67 points and found the back of the net 27 times.

A six-foot-three, 205 lbs right-shot forward continues to enforce the Islanders plan to get bigger and tougher to play against in the coming season.

"I think it's a good fit for both sides. I think obviously for our club the mandate is to get a little bit older. The fans are probably tired of us talking about trying to get bigger all the time but a six-foot-three guy who scores goals is going to make us harder to play against in several areas. We need to address our offense and I think the 27 goals are indicative of that. We need to be harder to play against and bigger bodies are quite simply harder to play against," said Hulton.

A native of Pasadena, Newfoundland, Caines now adds to a dressing room that was already slated to have three players from Canada's most Eastern province.

Hulton noted that coming from Junior A will hopefully lead to a quicker transition to the QMJHL than a player coming from Midget.

"It'll be a challenge, like anybody I think the biggest adjustment will be to the speed of the league. He's played against older, faster kids in the MHL; sometimes the jump from midget to junior is much more sizeable than coming from a Junior league so we're hoping that the adjustment period is quicker for him," said Hulton.

Despite going undrafted in the QMJHL, the Islanders' Head Coach believes in Caines's ability to grow and be productive in the league, elaborating more on what fans can expect from him.

"He's a goal scorer, he had 27 goals last year in the Valley. I think he's a quintessential late bloomer, if you look at his stats, there's a reason he probably wasn't drafted in the Q but I think he's progressed these last couple of seasons offensively. He's got a really heavy shot and we're hoping he can come in and provide offense right off the hop."

Fans can purchase 2024-2025 Season Tickets and 5-Game Packs now at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown Box Office weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by calling 902-629-6625.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.