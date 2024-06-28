Islanders Announce Preseason Games in Eastern and Western P.E.I.

June 28, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The QMJHL's preseason schedule has been finalized and it will see the Islanders travel Prince Edward Island from tip-to-tip across their three home preseason games.

Charlottetown will play six games against the Saint John Sea Dogs and Acadie-Bathurst Titan during the 2024 preseason.

The Islanders will open the preseason on the road in Saint John on August 20th before hosting their first game on P.E.I. at Pownal Sports Centre on August 21st.

Then, on September 6th, the Islanders will load up the bus and head East to Montague where they will clash with the Titan at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to play close to where I grew up playing minor hockey. Being close to my hometown of Souris, a game in Montague gives my friends and family the chance to see a game and not have to travel too far. I know Eastern P.E.I. will show up and be supportive," said Ross Campbell, Islanders forward.

Rounding out the home portion of the Islanders preseason, the Cavendish Farms Community Events Centre in Tyne Valley will host the Islanders and Sea Dogs on September 14th for the first-ever QMJHL preseason game in Tyne Valley.

"We're excited to be travelling across PEI this pre-season. It gives our great fans who may be too far from Charlottetown the chance to see us play and interact with the team. It also allows our team to see more of the beautiful Island they call home for the majority of the year," said Jim Hulton, the Islanders Head Coach.

All home preseason games begin at 7 p.m.

The Islanders will be on the road in Saint John on September 8th in addition to August 20th. Then the lone trip to Acadie-Bathurst will be on August 23rd.

"It's important to us as an organization that we reach as many Islanders as we can. P.E.I. has always been supportive of junior hockey and we wanted to show our appreciation to our fans by giving all our counties the chance to see our team play. We couldn't be more excited for this opportunity," said Jason MacLean, the Islanders President of Operations.

Tickets for all three Islanders preseason games are now on sale at the Eastlink Centre Box Office (Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) by phone at 902-629-6625, or online. Fans can purchase Season Tickets at the Eastlink Centre Box Office on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by calling 902-629-6625.

