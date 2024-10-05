Islanders Aim to Halt Sea Dogs' Winning Streak in Maritime Double Header

October 5, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders (2-3-0-1) hit the road for a maritime matchup tonight against the Saint John Sea Dogs (4-3-0-0) at TD Station, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 PM. Both teams come into the game off strong third-period performances in their previous outings, setting the stage for an exciting contest and fiery start to the game.

Following the dismissal of their general manager, the Sea Dogs have now won three consecutive games with their latest being a 6-3 victory over Acadie-Bathurst. Saint John's offence came alive in the 3rd period, scoring 4 unanswered goals to secure the win.

The last time these two teams met on September 27th, Saint John handed Charlottetown a disappointing 6-2 defeat at the Eastlink Centre. The Isles will be eager to show they've improved from that loss.

Following tonight's matchup against the Sea Dogs, the Islanders will have little time to rest as they head to Moncton on Sunday for a 3:00 PM faceoff against the Wildcats. Moncton is coming off an impressive 5-1 road win over Acadie-Bathurst, showcasing their offensive depth and defensive stability. The Wildcats have found their rhythm early in the season, making Sunday's game another challenging road test for the Isles. With two tough games in less than 24 hours, Charlottetown will need to dig deep this weekend.

The Islanders are looking to rebound after a tough 4-3 loss to the Quebec Remparts. Despite the defeat, there were bright spots particularly from F Nathan Leek and F Alexis Michaud. Each netted two goals in the game. Michaud, in particular, is in the midst of a scoring streak, finding the back of the net consistently in recent games.

Michaud's scoring touch couldn't come at a better time, as Charlottetown is searching for consistency in their attack. Meanwhile, Nathan Leek's knack for putting the puck in the net gives the Islanders another offensive weapon to counter Saint John's surging form.

One thing these teams share heading into tonight's game is the ability to turn it on in the final frame. Saint John's four-goal third period powered them to victory against Acadie-Bathurst. While Charlottetown nearly completed an impressive comeback in their last game against Quebec, scoring twice in the third before falling just short. With both squads showing resilience late in games, expect tonight's contest to possibly be decided in the final 20 minutes.

Islanders fans may also get their first look at our top 2024 QMJHL Draft pick, Emile-Alexandro Lemieux-Goupil, tonight after being called up from the Summerside Capitals. The highly-touted third-rounder could make his debut for Charlottetown, adding an exciting new element to the team's forward group.

G Donald Hickey will get the start tonight after a very impressive start against the Halifax Mooseheads on September 30th. This was Hickey's first win with the Islanders and marked a 35 save win! He will hope for a repeat performance tonight against the Sea Dogs.

The Islanders are entering a challenging stretch with two road games in less than 24 hours. After tonight's clash in Saint John, they'll head to Moncton for a 3:00 PM puck drop tomorrow against the Wildcats.

Roster Updates: Injuries and Debuts

The Islanders will be shuffling their lineup tonight due to several key injuries. D Nikita Voiaga is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, while F Anthony Flanagan will miss both games this weekend. Defenseman Madden Steen is also sidelined for the next 7-10 days. On the positive side, Charlottetown will see two new faces in the lineup, with forward Egor Goriunov and top 2024 draft pick Emile-Alexandro Lemieux-Goupil making their debuts. The Isles will hope their new additions bring fresh energy to the roster as they look to overcome big absences and spark some momentum on the road.

