Ishizuka Contributes Four-Point Effort in Win

January 11, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem set up shop in Graceland on Elvis Night with a 5-1 victory against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Coming out of a power play via a Parker Allison tripping penalty around the seven-minute mark of the first period, Jake Hamilton scored from the blue line after Justin Kelley blocked his shot and the puck floated past Bailey Brkin. At 11:44, Hamilton committed a hook for the Ice Flyers putting the Mayhem on the power play. Macon took advantage, as Nicholas Favaro sniped a wrist shot from outside the left faceoff circle to tie it up 1-1.

Tao Ishizuka took over in the second period, finally helping the Mayhem get some bounces. Ishizuka sent a beautiful pass to Justin Kelley for ricochet into the net at 14:20 to give the Mayhem their first lead at 2-1. A little over a minute and a half later, Brad Jenion managed to shoot the puck into Cody Karpinski's pads, which bounced in for the score to extend the lead. With 25 seconds remaining in the second period, Jake Goldowski found a wide-open lane for the Mayhem's third goal in the span of five minutes. Ishizuka assisted on all three goals, in the span of five minutes and 15 seconds.

Bailey Brkin stood his ground in net, and saved all eight shots on goal in the third period. The finishing touch of the night was Ishizuka gliding down the ice, evading defenders for the breakaway goal at 11:37. His four-point night helped secured the first victory of 2025 for the Mayhem.

The Mayhem face off against the Ice Flyers at Pensacola tomorrow at 5:05 pm, beginning a three-game road trip. The next home game back in Macon is against the Quad City Storm on Friday, January 24th at 7:00 pm for Country Night. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

