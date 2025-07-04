Isaiah Wooden Streaks Down the Sideline with a HUGE Return: CFL

July 4, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Ticats returner Isaiah Wooden explodes past coverage with a huge return down the Toronto sideline!







