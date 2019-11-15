IronPigs Winter League Update
November 15, 2019 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Cool temperatures may be making their way through the Lehigh Valley, but many current and former IronPigs have been staying warm by playing in the WBSC Premier 12 and Caribbean Winter Leagues:
WBSC Premier 12 Team USA
Erik Kratz (2011-2013, 2015): 8-for-18, 5 runs, 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, .444 AVG and an .833 SLG%
Team Mexico
Jorge Flores (2017): 1-for-8, 2B, Run, .125 AVG
Team Domnican Republic
Alfredo Marte (2016): 3-for-12, 2 2B, 5 RBI, .250 AVG
Team Australia
Josh Tols (2019): 0-1, 0.00 ERA, 3 games, 1.2 IP, 2 Runs, 3 BB, 2 SO
Team Canada
Scott Mathieson (2009-2011): 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 games, SV, 1.1 IP, H, 3 SO
Chris Leroux (2015): 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 game, 1.2 IP, H, BB
Phillippe Aumont (2011-2015): 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 8 IP, 2 H, BB, 9 SO
Team Venezuela
Ali Castillo (2019): 4-for-12, 2 2B, 2 Runs, .333 AVG
Henderson Alvarez (2017): 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 start, 3.1 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, SO
Andres Blanco (2012, 2014): 2-for-8, .250 AVG
Carlos Rivero (2011): 1-for-11, Run, 2 RBI, .091 AVG
Herlis Rodriguez (2017): 3-for-12, Run, HR, 3 RBI, .250 AVG
Team Puerto Rico
Jesmuel Valentin (2016-2017): 1-for-6, RBI, .167 AVG
Caribbean Winter Leagues Ranfi Casimiro (2018-2019)
- 1-3, 4.50 ERA, 16 games, 16 IP, 16 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 2 HR, 8 BB, 2 IBB, 7 SO for Pericos de Puebla of the Mexican League.
- 0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2 games, 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, BB, SO for Aguilas Cibaenas of the Dominican Winter League
Antonio Bastardo (2009-2010)
- 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 5 games, 4.2 IP, BB, 3 SO for Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican Winter League
Rob Brantly (2019)
- 13 games, 6-for-34, 1 run, two walks, .176 AVG for Toros del Este of the Dominican Winter League
Malquin Canelo (2019)
- 5 games, 1-for-7, 1 SB, .143 AVG for Toros del Este of the Dominican Winter League
Pedro Florimon (2017)
- 8 games, 4-for-32, 3 2B, 1 Run, 2 RBI, 3 BB, .125 AVG for Toros del Este of the Dominican Winter League
Deivy Grullon (2019)
- 4 games, 2-for-14, .143 AVG, 2 RBI for Aguilas Cibaenas of the Dominican Winter League
