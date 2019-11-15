IronPigs Winter League Update

Cool temperatures may be making their way through the Lehigh Valley, but many current and former IronPigs have been staying warm by playing in the WBSC Premier 12 and Caribbean Winter Leagues:

WBSC Premier 12 Team USA

Erik Kratz (2011-2013, 2015): 8-for-18, 5 runs, 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, .444 AVG and an .833 SLG%

Team Mexico

Jorge Flores (2017): 1-for-8, 2B, Run, .125 AVG

Team Domnican Republic

Alfredo Marte (2016): 3-for-12, 2 2B, 5 RBI, .250 AVG

Team Australia

Josh Tols (2019): 0-1, 0.00 ERA, 3 games, 1.2 IP, 2 Runs, 3 BB, 2 SO

Team Canada

Scott Mathieson (2009-2011): 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 games, SV, 1.1 IP, H, 3 SO

Chris Leroux (2015): 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 game, 1.2 IP, H, BB

Phillippe Aumont (2011-2015): 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 8 IP, 2 H, BB, 9 SO

Team Venezuela

Ali Castillo (2019): 4-for-12, 2 2B, 2 Runs, .333 AVG

Henderson Alvarez (2017): 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 start, 3.1 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, SO

Andres Blanco (2012, 2014): 2-for-8, .250 AVG

Carlos Rivero (2011): 1-for-11, Run, 2 RBI, .091 AVG

Herlis Rodriguez (2017): 3-for-12, Run, HR, 3 RBI, .250 AVG

Team Puerto Rico

Jesmuel Valentin (2016-2017): 1-for-6, RBI, .167 AVG

Caribbean Winter Leagues Ranfi Casimiro (2018-2019)

- 1-3, 4.50 ERA, 16 games, 16 IP, 16 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 2 HR, 8 BB, 2 IBB, 7 SO for Pericos de Puebla of the Mexican League.

- 0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2 games, 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, BB, SO for Aguilas Cibaenas of the Dominican Winter League

Antonio Bastardo (2009-2010)

- 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 5 games, 4.2 IP, BB, 3 SO for Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican Winter League

Rob Brantly (2019)

- 13 games, 6-for-34, 1 run, two walks, .176 AVG for Toros del Este of the Dominican Winter League

Malquin Canelo (2019)

- 5 games, 1-for-7, 1 SB, .143 AVG for Toros del Este of the Dominican Winter League

Pedro Florimon (2017)

- 8 games, 4-for-32, 3 2B, 1 Run, 2 RBI, 3 BB, .125 AVG for Toros del Este of the Dominican Winter League

Deivy Grullon (2019)

- 4 games, 2-for-14, .143 AVG, 2 RBI for Aguilas Cibaenas of the Dominican Winter League

