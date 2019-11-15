Best Games at Victory Field, No. 4: Indy Tops Charlotte, 9-7

INDIANAPOLIS - The Tribe's third home game of the 2019 season saw the Indians dig out of a 3-0 hole to take a 7-4 lead, then give up three runs in the seventh before prevailing, 9-7. Indy's comeback was generated by 16 hits and five errors committed by Charlotte.

The Knights jumped in front early against Eduardo Vera, using a double and walk to set up a three-run homer by Zack Collins. The Tribe chipped away in the home half against Spencer Adams thanks to two errors. Cole Tucker's leadoff at-bat was extended due to a dropped foul ball, and after he capitalized with a single, he stole second base and took third on a throwing error by catcher Seby Zavala. Gregory Polanco then drove in Tucker to make it 3-1, and Ke'Bryan Hayes later added a run-scoring groundout to trim the deficit to one.

The visitors again got to Vera in the second to push their lead back to two, 4-2, with a pair of singles, sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly, but Indianapolis rattled off five unanswered runs to secure the lead. Will Craig cranked a two-out solo home run in the third, and Jake Elmore tied the game at four with an RBI single during a three-run fourth. The Knights committed three errors in the frame, two on one play that led to Elmore racing around the bases for the go-ahead run. Polanco tacked on his second RBI single of the game to cap the inning.

Charlotte loaded the bases in the fifth and had runners at second and third with one out in the sixth but failed to score both times. Indy added another run in the bottom of the sixth, with Tucker and Elias Diaz singling ahead of a wild pitch and passed ball.

Up 7-4, the Indians saw their lead vanish on a two-run double by Ryan Cordell and wild pitch uncorked by Brandon Maurer that allowed Cordell to score the tying run. Indy's offense responded immediately, as Patrick Kivlehan doubled home Trayvon Robinson and Elmore hit another run-scoring single after the stretch.

Dovydas Neverauskas and Michael Feliz made quick work of the Knights in the eighth and ninth, retiring the final six batters.

